Grandmother in Australia tackles thief who stole her purse - VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
QUEENSLAND, Australia (KABC) -- A grandmother in Australia gave a thief a lesson he won't soon forget.

Security video shows the suspect, wearing flip-flops, running away with the woman's handbag after grabbing it off a table at a local tavern.

She catches up to him, grabs him by the shoulders and tackles him to the ground.

She gets him in a headlock as the two wrestle in the parking lot before the woman grabs her bag back and even pulls off the man's shirt and one flip-flop.

She manages to keep the bag as the thief disentangles himself from the tackle. She even tossed his flip-flop back to him as he fled.

The thief took off in his truck but was later arrested on a robbery charge.

The woman suffered cracked ribs, as well as cuts and bruises.

It wasn't the best way for her to end her birthday celebration at the bar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grandmothercrimepurse snatchingaustralia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA tops 50K virus deaths after LA reports backlog in records
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in SoCal car crash
LAPD motorcycle officer taken to hospital after Jefferson Park crash
The long road back for Tiger Woods
LA County prepared to offer vaccine to teachers
Inland Empire schools beginning to reopen
CA officials explain how vaccine codes were shared, misused
Show More
Road where Woods crashed known for accidents, high speeds
SoCal family devastated by loss of 3 loved ones to COVID-19
SF father begs for help finding daughter struggling through pandemic
San Bernardino County school staff eligible for vaccine
Tiny home village being built in NoHo to help homeless
More TOP STORIES News