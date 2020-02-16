Society

Son arranges emotional surprise, helps mom reunite with parents after 30 years apart

A mother in Southern California got the chance to see her parents for the first time in 30 years, thanks to her son who arranged the emotional reunion.

Luis Cortes is an immigration attorney and DACA recipient. He says his mother has not been able to leave the country and visit her parents, who live in Mexico, due to her immigration status.

He posted the video of the surprise on Instagram, with a caption that reads, in part: "When I went to law school, I vowed to figure out a way to reunite them, (and) was able to help them get visas to visit the U.S."



"It helped make my family whole again. There was a generation gap that was missing there with my grandma not being around and those traditions and those stories and that love and that connection that had been missing from our family for 30 years," Cortes said.

His aunts were also in the room, who were just as surprised and overwhelmed as his mother, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiareunionimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News