5 Freeway partially reopened in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

By ABC7.com staff
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck on Wednesday morning resulted in a hazmat spill and the hourslong closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. No major injuries were reported.

According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.

All southbound lanes were reopened on the 5 before noon, and two northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.
