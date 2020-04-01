5 Freeway partially reopened in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

The #1 and #2 lanes of northbound I-5 are now open. Expect delays for northbound traffic due to the two lane closure and congestion.

Southbound has all lanes open and is flowing smoothly. pic.twitter.com/7Wyfjh610E — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck on Wednesday morning resulted in a hazmat spill and the hourslong closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. No major injuries were reported.According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.All southbound lanes were reopened on the 5 before noon, and two northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.