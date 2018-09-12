Grapevine fire: Rapidly moving blaze burns as many as 40 acres near 5 Freeway

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire that had torched as many as 40 acres near the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said. (California Highway Patrol)

By ABC7.com staff
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were responding to a vegetation fire that had torched as many as 40 acres near the southbound 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.

The so-called Water Fire was burning rapidly about 3 miles south of Grapevine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported, but the Kern County Fire Department said structures in Digier Canyon were possibly threatened.

No closures on the 5 Freeway were announced, but motorists were advised to expect delays.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
