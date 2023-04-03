CHP begins escorts through section of Grapevine due to snow fall

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- CHP has begun conducting escorts through the Fort Tejon area of the Grapevine due to snow fall sticking to the ground there.

The escorts come the same the day the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine completely reopened after it underwent overnight repairs throughout the weekend after a piece of the roadway collapsed due to a landslide.

Snow showers were expected throughout the day in the mountain communities, but the area was expected to get 1 to 2 inches at most.

Traffic in the Fort Tejon area is expected to be heavy, so drivers are asked to be patient or avoid the roadway if possible.

The CHP is also reminding drivers to drive slow through inclement weather.