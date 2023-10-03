ABC7 is seeking a Graphic Artist/Broadcast Designer. This meticulous graphic artist should be highly creative and solution-oriented. Are you a morning artist? We are looking for a morning person - someone who shines bright and early - to build graphics for the weekday editions of the ABC7 Morning News!
Come join our team and be prepared to showcase your graphic design skills!
This position is a Monday-Friday early-morning/midday shift. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.
What You Will Do
- Collaborate with the Content/Marketing and News Departments to create engaging news and digital graphics
- Work closely with teams to design and produce creative concepts for key artwork across all platforms and audience touchpoints
- Ensure that all visual content resonates with audiences across various platforms
Required Qualifications & Skills
- 2 plus years of experience in broadcast television
- Expert technical skills in the Adobe Creative Suite: After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop
- Strong portfolio of work with an elevated design esthetic
- Experience in brand promotion/presentation and storytelling
- Knowledge of current events - news, entertainment and sports
- Maintain brand authenticity throughout all creative work
- Build design solutions that visually convey a particular message, idea or concept
- Design for broadcast, digital and print
- Deliver and present concepts and designs to Creative and Marketing partners and project team members
- Assist in the production of a variety of assets and has understanding of file preparation/deadlines/print layouts and printing processes for print and digital applications Preferred Qualifications
- Bi-lingual Spanish/English is a plus
- Basic knowledge of Ross XPression Designer/Maps would be preferable
Preferred Education
BA/BFA degree in Graphic Design, Digital Media or relevant work experience
The pay rate for this IATSE Union role in Glendale, CA is $43.48 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-entertainment-producer-content-development/391/44389068064