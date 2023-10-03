ABC7 is seeking a Graphic Artist/Broadcast Designer. This meticulous graphic artist should be highly creative and solution-oriented. Are you a morning artist? We are looking for a morning person - someone who shines bright and early - to build graphics for the weekday editions of the ABC7 Morning News!

Come join our team and be prepared to showcase your graphic design skills!

This position is a Monday-Friday early-morning/midday shift. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

What You Will Do

Collaborate with the Content/Marketing and News Departments to create engaging news and digital graphics

Work closely with teams to design and produce creative concepts for key artwork across all platforms and audience touchpoints

Ensure that all visual content resonates with audiences across various platforms

Required Qualifications & Skills

2 plus years of experience in broadcast television

Expert technical skills in the Adobe Creative Suite: After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop

Strong portfolio of work with an elevated design esthetic

Experience in brand promotion/presentation and storytelling

Knowledge of current events - news, entertainment and sports

Maintain brand authenticity throughout all creative work

Build design solutions that visually convey a particular message, idea or concept

Design for broadcast, digital and print

Deliver and present concepts and designs to Creative and Marketing partners and project team members

Assist in the production of a variety of assets and has understanding of file preparation/deadlines/print layouts and printing processes for print and digital applications

Preferred Qualifications Bi-lingual Spanish/English is a plus

Basic knowledge of Ross XPression Designer/Maps would be preferable

Preferred Education

BA/BFA degree in Graphic Design, Digital Media or relevant work experience

The pay rate for this IATSE Union role in Glendale, CA is $43.48 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-entertainment-producer-content-development/391/44389068064