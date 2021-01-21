Pets & Animals

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE -- Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago.

In a paper released Tuesday, NOAA Fisheries reported that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016.

The agency declared an "unusual mortality event" in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren't sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.

After an estimated die-off of 23 percent in 1999-2000, the population rebounded to even greater numbers, NOAA said. The agency said it appears the big population swings don't reflect long-term threats to the whales' survival.

The eastern north Pacific gray whale has recovered from being hunted to near extinction in the middle of the 20th century. It was removed from the Endangered Species List in 1994.

The whales migrate 10,000 miles (16,093 km) from feeding grounds in the Arctic to birth their calves along Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Teams of researchers counted the whales as they passed Granite Canyon, California, near Carmel, on their way south from December 2019 to February 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsenvironmentwhalenoaaendangered species
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Two $600K Powerball tickets sold in SoCal
Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Queen Mary operator files for bankruptcy
Show More
CA Supreme Court rejects suit seeking resumption of LAUSD in-person learning
CHP officer recues injured hawk in Long Beach
Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add Biden
Signs warning of COVID-19 placed in high-risk areas of LA
Cesar Chavez bust displayed in President Biden's Oval Office
More TOP STORIES News