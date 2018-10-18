Great California ShakeOut: Annual earthquake drill to test new early warning system at LA City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

The annual Great California Shakeout aims to improve earthquake preparedness, and this year, a new early warning system will be tested at Los Angeles City Hall as part of the drill.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The annual Great California ShakeOut aims to improve earthquake preparedness, and this year, a new early warning system will be tested at Los Angeles City Hall as part of the drill.

On Wednesday, seismologists, Caltech scientists and elected officials announced the rollout of the first phase of an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.

MORE: USGS, Caltech officials announce rollout of West Coast's earthquake early warning system
EMBED More News Videos

Seismologists, elected officials and Caltech scientists announced the rollout of an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.


Known as ShakeAlert, the system is designed to notify the public, government officials and hospitals about a significant temblor before the shaking occurs. Up to a minute of advance notice will be provided for some of the largest quakes. For other magnitudes, individuals will receive alerts between 10 and 20 seconds beforehand.

L.A. City Hall is now equipped with ShakeAlert. It's the first building to be implemented with the new early warning system, said Margaret Vinci of Caltech. The system will play out during Thursday's drill, which is slated for 10:18 a.m.

Vinci said even a few seconds is enough time for you to find a safe place during a quake.

"Even two seconds, and this is why we want everybody to practice 'drop, cover and hold on.' The more you practice, the more your body will do it intuitively," Vinci said. "So with earthquake early warning, it will give you those few seconds to be able to think about, 'Where is my safe place? Where am I going?' and get there fast."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

WATCH: Live ABC7 Quake Cam
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakesciencewarningtechnologyemergency drillLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Deputy airlifted after being wounded in Adelanto shootout
Baby Trump balloon to make its debut at Politicon in DTLA
Suspect accused of assaulting man with special needs in OC
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
VIDEO: 5 IE high school students arrested after fight breaks out
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
Homicide suspect taken into custody after chase, deputy-involved shooting in IE
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Show More
Video: Woman abandons 2-year-old boy on stranger's front doorstep
Firefighters suing SoCal Gas over Porter Ranch gas leak
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Suspect sought for OC, South LA doughnut shop robberies
More News