Large tree comes crashing down on Greek Theatre parking lot, injuring 1 person and damaging 30 cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Falling tree injures 1, damages 30 cars near Greek Theatre

LOS ANGELES -- A large tree fell in a parking lot near the Greek Theatre on Wednesday night, injuring one person and damaging about 30 empty cars, fire officials said.

The estimated 40- to 50-foot tree fell shortly after 8 p.m. near the Griffith Park amphitheater. A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department tweet.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tree to fall.

Firefighters and park rangers raced to the area and looked inside vehicles and under tree branches in search of more people possibly injured. LAFD later confirmed only the woman was injured.

Footage from the scene showed several cars under the large tree.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countytree fall
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News