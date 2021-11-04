Large tree comes crashing down on Greek Theatre parking lot, injuring 1 person and damaging 30 cars

LOS ANGELES -- A large tree fell in a parking lot near the Greek Theatre on Wednesday night, injuring one person and damaging about 30 empty cars, fire officials said.The estimated 40- to 50-foot tree fell shortly after 8 p.m. near the Griffith Park amphitheater. A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department tweet.There was no immediate word on what caused the tree to fall.Firefighters and park rangers raced to the area and looked inside vehicles and under tree branches in search of more people possibly injured. LAFD later confirmed only the woman was injured.Footage from the scene showed several cars under the large tree.