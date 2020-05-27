LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storied Greek Theatre is canceling its 2020 season for the first time in 90 years because of restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility announced Tuesday.
The Greek's summer calendar listed performances by acts such as Gladys Knight, AWOLNATION, the Gipsy Kings and Smokey Robinson.
All have been now canceled or rescheduled. An update on which events have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled is available here.
The 5,900 seat outdoor venue in Griffith Park is owned by the city of Los Angeles and managed by SMG.
"Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021," said AP Diaz, executive officer of the city's Recreation and Parks department.
Other venues in Los Angeles have also made widespread cancellations as the county's coronavirus restrictions continue to ban large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events, with no definitive date when they might be allowed again.
The Hollywood Bowl has already announced the cancellation of its 2020 season, as has the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.
Greek Theatre cancels 2020 season amid uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions
The storied Greek Theatre is canceling its 2020 season for the first time in 90 years, the facility announced Tuesday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More