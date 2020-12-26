Grenade launcher found in car after shooting, crash in Grand Terrace

GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies found an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher in a car that had been left abandoned after an apparent shooting and crash in Grand Terrace early Christmas morning.The abandoned Honda was found around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Glendora Drive and Barton Road.The rear window had been shot out and blood was found inside the car. It had also apparently been involved in a single-vehicle crash and left near the intersection, with the driver fleeing on foot.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say the Honda's rear window had been shattered by a bullet which struck the inside of the windshield and came to rest on the dash.There was some blood found in the car's interior console and the rocket launcher was in plain view in the back seat.The driver of the Honda was not found. The car is registered to a 28-year-old Colton resident who is on parole for assault with an automatic weapon, according to the sheriff's department.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's department at (909)387-3545.