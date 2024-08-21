Greta Lee stars in the new film 'TRON: Ares' featuring the return of franchise regular, Jeff Bridges

Greta Lee is excited to join Jared Leto who stars as "Ares" in the upcoming "TRON" sequel

ANAHEIM, Calif -- "TRON: Ares" brings back franchise regular Jeff Bridges along with a new cast of characters featuring Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jared Leto as the titular character "Ares."

The film is set to be released next year, and a small teaser was shown during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23.

The cast took the stage to give a little hint at their characters and Jared Leto showed off the design of the new light cycle.

A brief synopsis has been revealed: "A highly sophisticated Program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

After their summary of what to expect, lasers targeted the stage and burned the logo of rock band "Nine Inch Nails" onto the screen. Band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross walked out and announced they would be doing the music for the film.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Greta Lee after the panel to talk about meeting the iconic Jeff Bridges for the first time.

"'The Dude' like completely lives up to all the hype," she said. "Oh my god I love 'The Dude,' obsessed with him."

"TRON: Ares" is slated to be in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Watch the original 1982 "Tron" and its sequel "Tron: Legacy" on Disney+ now.

