Prepare to meet Luke Jacobson in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

LOS ANGELES -- The MCU debuts multi-talented Griffin Matthews.

Griffin Matthews stars in a recurring role as Luke Jacobson in Disney+'s popular TV series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Known for his roles in the TV shows, "The Flight Attendant" as Shane Evans, "Ballers" as Lavar as well as his role as Rafe in "The Mentalist," the actor, writer and director now joins Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

Matthews, dressed in a "She-Hulk" approved "mint-chocolate-chip" suit, could not hold back his enthusiasm when asked how he contains the excitement now that he is a part of the MCU. "You don't, you just scream," Matthews tells On The Red Carpet. "I didn't know what was happening. They keep everything very, very secret. I did not get excited until they were like, so let me tell you who you are."

The actor remains tight-lipped about his character. "What I can say is he is really funny," Matthews explains. "He and She-Hulk have a moment. I'm just excited for people to see the humor of Luke."

Viewers will be intrigued by Luke's character in episode 5. "He is a light, Luke wreaks havoc in 5, 5 and beyond...," Matthews said.

Watch Luke in episode 5 and beyond streaming now on Disney+.