#GriffithParkFire; 7/11/18 7:00 AM update. 25 acres. 💯% contained! #GriffithObservatory closed today. There will be over 75 @LAFD #firefighters hitting it hard again this morning to ensure no flare-ups & picking up thousands of feet of hose surrounding the fire perimeter. pic.twitter.com/AxW5TQo2sj — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) July 11, 2018

The Griffith Observatory remained closed Wednesday as firefighters reached 100 percent containment of a brush fire that erupted the previous day and charred 25 acres.About 75 Los Angeles firefighters stayed at the scene in Griffith Park to ensure against flare-ups and pick up "thousands of feet of hose surrounding the fire perimeter," said Capt. Erik Scott, an LAFD spokesman.One firefighter was transported to a hospital for evaluation after being assessed for exertion.Drones were also being used to assess if there are any hot spots on the steeper terrain that firefighters cannot easily access. It maps the perimeter and determines acreage, giving helicopter crews a much-needed break.No civilian injuries were reported in the blaze, which scorched about a half dozen vehicles.Roads, parking lots and hiking trails in the area surrounding the Greek Theatre and Western Canyon were also shut down on Wednesday.Authorities said the observatory was closed because the hot, dry conditions that are perfect for a fire are not letting up and that foliage surrounds the famous spot.Griffith Observatory will likely reopen Thursday.The cause of the incident is under investigation.