GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Griffith Park and Observatory reopened as scheduled Sunday morning after being shut down on Saturday for the second time within a week.
Saturday's closure was because of a suspicious-looking package.
Sightseers had to evacuate after an employee found the package on the east side of a building.
A bomb squad that was called to the scene determined the package posed no threat.
Last week, Griffith Park and the surrounding area was closed for several days because of a wildfire.