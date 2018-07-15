Griffith Park reopens after bomb squad deems suspicious package non-threat

Griffith Park and Observatory reopened as scheduled Sunday morning following Saturday's suspicious package scare that forced a complete evacuation. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Griffith Park and Observatory reopened as scheduled Sunday morning after being shut down on Saturday for the second time within a week.

Saturday's closure was because of a suspicious-looking package.

Sightseers had to evacuate after an employee found the package on the east side of a building.

A bomb squad that was called to the scene determined the package posed no threat.

Last week, Griffith Park and the surrounding area was closed for several days because of a wildfire.
