Groping suspect sought for 3 attacks in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a man accused of groping at least three women over the past few months in Long Beach.

The first attack happened July 29 along the 300 block of Molino Avenue. The second incident occurred Sept. 21 near 2nd Street and Loma Avenue. The third attack happened last Tuesday near Third Street and Coronado Avenue.

Investigators said in two of the cases, the suspect was riding a bicycle and groped the women as he passed by.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to immediately contact police dispatch at (562) 435-6711.

Also, if you have any information about this suspect, you're urged to contact sex crimes Detective Johnny Gomez at (562) 570-7368. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
