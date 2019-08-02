VIDEO: Good Samaritans rush in to stop car from overturning, help free passengers in Newport Beach crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows a group of good Samaritans in Newport Beach sprinting into action to stop a car with people inside from overturning.The accident occurred Wednesday on East Coast Highway at Narcissus Avenue after the car flipped onto its side and slammed into a tree.Video showed more good Samaritans rushing in to help. A total of 20 people went in to aid the driver and push the vehicle back onto its wheels.Three people had to be cut from the vehicle, which hit a tree in the center median.