VIDEO: Good Samaritans rush in to stop car from overturning, help free passengers in Newport Beach crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows a group of good Samaritans in Newport Beach sprinting into action to stop a car with people inside from overturning.

The accident occurred Wednesday on East Coast Highway at Narcissus Avenue after the car flipped onto its side and slammed into a tree.

Video showed more good Samaritans rushing in to help. A total of 20 people went in to aid the driver and push the vehicle back onto its wheels.

Three people had to be cut from the vehicle, which hit a tree in the center median.
