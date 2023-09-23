WATCH LIVE

Dozens of Gucci handbags stolen during flash-mob robbery in Camarillo

The sheriff's department said six men were involved, including one who used a wire cutter to cut the bag's security cables.

Saturday, September 23, 2023 7:08AM
Dozens of Gucci handbags stolen during flash-mob robbery in Camarillo
The sheriff's department said six men were involved, including one who used a wire cutter to cut through the bag's security cables.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- About 30 handbags were stolen Friday during a flash-mob robbery at the Gucci store in Camarillo.

The crime was reported around 7:39 p.m. at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. The sheriff's department said six men were involved, including one who used a wire cutter to cut through the bag's security cables.

The suspects took off in a white Mercedes Benz and a black Tesla Model Y, according to police. They were seen heading eastbound on Ventura Boulevard toward the 101 Freeway.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

