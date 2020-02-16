Guitarist jumps onto counter at Studio City Ralphs, rocks out in front of crowd of confused customers: VIDEO

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some musical mayhem unfolded Saturday night at a Studio City Ralphs, where a shirtless man jumped onto a checkout counter and started jamming.
Cell phone video captured the man - who was wearing a red bandana, glasses and camouflage pants - as he knelt on top of the counter while music blasted throughout the store, located at 10901 Ventura Blvd.
Confused customers were seen staring and laughing as the man fought the power with his electric guitar while a store employee attempted to stop him.
Security guards eventually pulled the plug on the mini rock concert.
Facebook video of the performance after the music was cut showed the man asking the crowd, "Are you not entertained?" - a nod to the 2000 blockbuster film "Gladiator."
It turned out, not everyone was entertained, as the man was quickly escorted out of the store by employees.
It's unclear what led up to the impromptu performance.
