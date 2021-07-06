gas leak

Lightning storm ignited gas leak in Gulf of Mexico after pipeline rupture, company says

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's state-owned oil company said Monday that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroleos Mexicanos said an intense storm of rain and lightning on July 2 forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred.

Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said.

Pemex sent fire control boats to pump more water over the flames and no one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. It said no crude oil was spilled. Pemex said it was repairing the pumps and investigating the cause of the gas leak.

RELATED: Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture
EMBED More News Videos

Mexico's state-owned oil company said it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface.



The accident unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and drew a hail of criticism from environmentalists.

Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, "demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico's fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people's safety."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more wells and buying or building oil refineries. He touts oil as "the best business in the world."

Climate activist Greta Thunberg reposted a video clip of the fireball on her Twitter account.

"Meanwhile the people in power call themselves 'climate leaders' as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites," Thunberg wrote. "This is the world they are leaving for us."

The video featured is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoenvironmentgas leakfirelightningoilu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAS LEAK
Downey gas leak prompts evacuations, alert sent to phones
Hero neighbor rescues 3 children from Valley Glen home explosion
LA City Council calls on Newsom to close Playa Del Rey gas facility
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old last seen in Lake Elsinore
Man killed, woman hospitalized in Venice car-to-car shooting, crash
Woman found dead, her mouth taped and hands bound, in South LA
Makeshift display of dangerous fireworks found in IE backyard
Garcetti, awaiting ambassadorial nod, reflects on city's challenges
Driver released after pickup truck hits 2 pedestrians in Anaheim
'Superman' director Richard Donner dies at 91
Show More
Fireworks cause SoCal air quality problems
Death toll rises to 28 as search resumes Florida condo
Travelers return to LA after holiday weekend travel surge
SB 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills reopens after deadly crash
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
More TOP STORIES News