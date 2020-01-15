False reports of man brandishing gun at kids' soccer game in Temecula incites stampede: VIDEO

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Panic ensued at a youth soccer tournament in Temecula after people believed there was an active shooter situation.

Video captured at Galway Downs on Sunday shows 10-year-old boys fighting and spectators swarming the field.

In the chaos, a man with a camouflage duffle bag caused hysteria.

Someone is heard saying, "Don't do it."

Immediately after, a stampede erupted as dozens of parents and children ran from what they thought could turn into a shooting.

"There's a tidal wave coming, you had to get out of the way. Like you didn't know, all you heard was, 'gun,'" parent Erik Saur said. "You could heard me say is there a shooting, and you don't process at the time that you didn't hear gunfire - there was no shooting. You don't process that, you're just thinking, oh my God, I gotta get my kid, I gotta get outta here."

Deputies detained the man with the bag, who investigators said did not have a weapon.

A boy, who was from the Albion team in Chula Vista, was injured during the scramble but is expected to be OK.

Coaches and parents said they will meet to discuss safety measures for future games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temeculariverside countysoccersportsfalse report
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News