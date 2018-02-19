PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Kids, parents, activists hold gun control rally in DTLA in wake of Florida school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Several groups in the Southland are hoping to turn tragedy into change with a rally against gun violence in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. (KABC)

By , Darsha Philips and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Several activist groups as well as children, teens and parents in the Southland are hoping to turn tragedy into change with a rally against gun violence in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Grassroots movement Drain the NRA, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and members of the Everytown Survivor Network will hold the rally in the wake of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The rally urged lawmakers to make policy changes regarding gun laws and speak out against the National Rifle Association's financial support of members of Congress.

RELATED: These are the Florida school shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

Police provide names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting


The event was held at Pershing Square in the 500 block of S. Olive Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hundreds of people, including adults, teens and children, were seen holding signs and chanting "enough is enough."

"I think the tide is turning. This feels like a moment, this feels like a pivot point. I think we're seeing the students are rising, and they're telling us we've got to make a change," said Heather Matula of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Student and Sylmar resident Sophie Peterson of Drain the NRA joined the rally and held a sign that read "School shooting? Just another day in America as a student. That scares me. #DraintheNRA."

"I'm here to bring awareness to how many school shootings have happened because apparently when school shootings happen, it's just another day in America. Nobody cares," she said.

The survivors of the school shooting have been instrumental in leading the recent movement of demanding change in gun laws.

EMBED More News Videos

The students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are now among those leading the charge for reform.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rallyparkland school shootingschool shootinggun violencegun controlDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News