Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston: Video

HOUSTON -- A gun-toting wife in Texas fought back against three men who attempted to steal money from her husband.

On Nov. 27, Houston police responded to reports of an attempted robbery in the 9000 block of Shady Lane.

Authorities say the woman's husband was working outside of his house when he noticed a black four-door vehicle drive by his home slowly.

The man said the car made a U-turn and drove back towards his home and two men exited the vehicle and quickly ran up to him with guns.

The men then dragged him inside of his home and demanded money.

The man's wife heard the commotion and grabbed a gun. She came out of the bedroom and pointed the gun at the two men, who then turned and shot towards her and ran away.

The woman was not injured.

Police say the men are black, 30 to 32 years old, standing 5'9 to 5'11 and weighing 225 pounds.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasattempted robberyu.s. & worldsurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
New California laws in 2020
Memorial held for CSUSB student fatally shot on Thanksgiving
Democratic debate expected to be held after unionized LMU workers reach tentative deal
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Show More
Glendale man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Renters rights: What to do when facing eviction in LA
Reasons behind impulse shopping, strategies to help us save
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured
More TOP STORIES News