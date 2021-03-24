Gun violence continues to be a challenge for LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The debate over gun control is front and center again after two mass shootings in less than a week. Meanwhile, gun violence continues to be a challenge for the LAPD with a recent spike in numbers.During Wednesday's Police Commission meeting, Chief Michel Moore said 28 victims were shot in Los Angeles last week compared to 17 victims the week before."I'm disappointed that with 28 shooting victims, 11 of them occurred just over the weekend. So weekend violence in public places involving small groups and gatherings continues to be our challenge," said Moore.He also says there's been an increase in arrests for those responsible for gun violence. Year to date, 103 people have been arrested for homicide, compared to just 67 arrests last year."Those are stark numbers. But they also are a result of investigative efforts and work by the department to identify and bring to the justice system those responsible for those heinous crimes," said Moore.