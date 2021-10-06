VIDEO: Wild gunfight in Bronx caught on camera; suspects at large

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Police search for suspects in wild gunfight in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Police have released shocking video of a wild gunfight in New York as they search for the suspects involved.

The video shows two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the middle of East 169th Street on the Bronx before 10 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

Police say they have clear video of two men that they want to question.

Few other details were released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



MORE | Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a shootout on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityshootoutnypdgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Bonsai burglaries 'disheartening' for SoCal nursery owners
Raising Cane's putting corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers
Mother, 18, dies after being shot by Long Beach school officer
Popular Instagram fitness influencer reported missing in Duarte
Dodgers, Cardinals to meet in must-win NL wild-card game Wednesday
Show More
International fugitive's possible last sighting was at Dodger game
Oil rig operators waited 3 hours to shut off damaged pipeline: report
Donald Trump no longer one of Forbes' 400 richest people in America
Riverside County sheriff acknowledges Oath Keepers membership in 2014
Rhetoric heats up over Beverly Hills firefighter vaccine order
More TOP STORIES News