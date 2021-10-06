VIDEO: Wild gunfight in Bronx caught on camera; suspects at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10703609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a shootout on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

NEW YORK CITY -- Police have released shocking video of a wild gunfight in New York as they search for the suspects involved.The video shows two groups of people exchanging gunfire in the middle of East 169th Street on the Bronx before 10 p.m. on Sept. 16.Fortunately no injuries were reported.Police say they have clear video of two men that they want to question.Few other details were released.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).