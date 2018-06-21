Woman stabbed, suspect wielding knife wounded in Porter Ranch officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting occurred in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday night. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An officer-involved shooting occurred in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 20000 block of Sardinia Way regarding a stabbing just before 11 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they said a woman who appeared to be stabbed in the torso was on the ground.

They said a man with a knife was in the area and he did not listen to commands to drop the weapon. Authorities used non-lethal rounds, including bean bag rounds and a taser, but when the man advanced toward them, they opened fire.

The man was shot. Paramedics transported the man, who appeared to be moving, onto a gurney. He was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The woman was also listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.
