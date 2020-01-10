crime stoppers

Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru, terrorizes workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are looking for at least two people responsible for terrorizing workers at an east Houston McDonald's earlier this week.

A green Nissan Xterra is seen pulling into the drive-thru line at the restaurant on the East Freeway near Mercury. A hooded person in the back of the vehicle was caught on camera crawling out of the car window and through the drive-thru window with a gun.

RELATED: Police investigating after McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window

The gunman chased one of the employees to the back of the restaurant, while another worker crouched on the floor and hid. The suspect crawled back out of the drive-thru window and took off in the Xterra. It wasn't clear if the suspects were attempting a robbery or targeting someone inside.

EMBED More News Videos

The brazen entry was caught on camera as the man is seen rushing through the small space while wielding a handgun.



Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver's side headlight out, as well as a passenger side fog light that was also out.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest of the suspects in this case. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (713) 222-TIPS or crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberymcdonald'scrime stoppersguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Woman posing as 'psychic' steals $100,000, police say
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' surpasses $366,000
Woman wanted for picking dying man's pockets
Man, woman found dead in Hermosa Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
Chase suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Muscoy
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
Man accused of randomly pushing pedestrian under truck in downtown LA found incompetent
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
DUI suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Claremont
Show More
High school student discovers new planet
Mexico volcano erupts, sending ash plume into sky
L.A. city, county and Trump administration in talks to help the homeless
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
2 suspects arrested in US in connection with Mexico border killings
More TOP STORIES News