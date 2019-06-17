Gunman dead after shots fired outside Dallas federal courthouse, FBI says

DALLAS, Texas -- The FBI said a 22-year-old man who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers outside a federal courthouse in Dallas has died.

Suspected shooter at Dallas Federal Courthouse is dead



FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said late Monday morning that Brian Isaack Clyde was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting outside the downtown Earle Cabell Federal Building.

DeSarno said they have no information indicating there were other shooters or other threats to the community.

A bomb squad meanwhile has been conducting controlled explosions of a vehicle associated with Clyde.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The shooting left the windows of a revolving door shattered at the courthouse.
