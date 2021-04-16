Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Indianapolis shooting: Witness describes scene

INDIANAPOLIS -- Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived late Thursday, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mass shootingu.s. & worldpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
Santa Clarita stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with deputies
OC man arrested in wife's 2016 disappearance
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
Remembering Selena: CA muralists reflect on Selena's 'timeless' impact
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Show More
Arrest made in attack on 70-year-old woman in Eagle Rock
Justin Turner's home run destroys fan's plate of nachos
Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand ahead of reopening
How 'Mank' production designer brought historic 1930s LA to life
What to expect when Universal Studios Hollywood reopens Friday
More TOP STORIES News