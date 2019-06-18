Gunman kills self after shooting couple outside Chula Vista Costco

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man shot at his former girlfriend and her boyfriend outside a Costco Wholesale store in Chula Vista, and then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting comes just days after another fatal altercation inside a Costco store in Corona. An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and critically wounded two of French's family members.

Monday's shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. near the Costco at 1100 Broadway at Naples Street. Other nearby stores include Walmart and Petco, according to KGTV in San Diego.

Police said the man confronted his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in the parking lot. After an angry exchange, police said the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the couple before turning the gun on himself.



All three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The gunman died at the hospital, and the victims have undergone surgeries for serious injuries.

The woman's infant was in a stroller in the area at the time of the shooting and was uninjured.


Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene. They added that the area is safe and there are no outstanding suspects, according to KGTV.
