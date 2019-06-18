Gunman kills self after shooting couple outside Chula Vista Costco

The shooting comes just days after another fatal altercation inside a Costco store in Corona. An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and critically wounded two of French's family members.
Monday's shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. near the Costco at 1100 Broadway at Naples Street. Other nearby stores include Walmart and Petco, according to KGTV in San Diego.
Police said the man confronted his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in the parking lot. After an angry exchange, police said the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the couple before turning the gun on himself.
Big police presence in Chula Vista after shooting in Costco parking lot off broadway pic.twitter.com/aTkp3iayyI— Jonathan Horn (@10NewsHorn) June 17, 2019
All three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
The gunman died at the hospital, and the victims have undergone surgeries for serious injuries.
The woman's infant was in a stroller in the area at the time of the shooting and was uninjured.
More of the scene outside Costco. People who parked near shooting can’t go their cars. Crews arranging for taxis home pic.twitter.com/ACMkNa47bE— Jonathan Horn (@10NewsHorn) June 17, 2019
Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene. They added that the area is safe and there are no outstanding suspects, according to KGTV.