A gunman opened fire on LAPD officers after carjacking a pregnant woman Sunday evening in Exposition Park, authorities said.The incident prompted a massive search for the suspect that continued well into the early morning hours.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded shortly after 10:00 p.m. to a report of a family dispute in the area of 29th Street and Normandie Avenue.While the officers were at the scene of that incident, the carjacking suspect drove past and shot at them, an LAPD spokesperson said. Police returned fire, striking the stolen vehicle.The carjacking victim, who is 18 weeks pregnant, was in the passenger seat at the time, investigators said. No injuries were reported in the shootout.