Palm Springs gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 police officers in 2016 ambush

By ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 28-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to death for shooting and killing two Palm Springs police officers with an AR-15 rifle during an ambush and standoff at the gunman's home in 2016.

Judge Anthony Villalobos handed down the sentence after saying that John Hernandez Felix's "attacking officers was planned and calculated."

A jury in May deliberated for less than two hours before recommending that Felix be put to death for murdering rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, and veteran Officer Jose "Gil" Vega, 63.

Felix was convicted May 20 of two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, unlawful weapon possession by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of ammunition. The verdict included a special circumstance allegation of murder of a peace officer and multiple murders, making Felix eligible for the death penalty.

The charges stemmed from a barricade situation and shootout at a home in the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue on Oct. 8, 2016, after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Felix, who was wearing body armor himself, used armor-piercing ammunition when he opened fire on the officers, prosecutors said.

Vega was killed just months before he was set to retire after nearly 30 years of service. Zerebny had been with the Police Department for 18 months and had just returned to duty following maternity leave, having given birth to a daughter four months earlier.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palm springsriverside countytrialpolice officer killedmurdercourtverdictcourt casepolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Gunman found guilty of murdering 2 Palm Springs officers in standoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
2 people found dead on beach in Torrance
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 12 boys
LAPD bodycam video shows officers open fire on suspect with machete
Show More
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Kacey Musgraves gives boost to struggling Koreatown photo shop
A day with a family of endangered mountain gorillas
Sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall turning heads for wrong reason
More TOP STORIES News