Calabasas shooting: Gunman sought after 2 wounded at gated community

A shooting at a gated community in Calabasas has left two people wounded.
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a gated community in Calabasas Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the Mountain View Estates for a domestic violence incident, the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station tweeted shortly after 6 p.m.

Authorities asked residents to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the search was underway.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, and one of them had to be airlifted. Further information about their condition was unknown.

AIR7 HD captured what appears to be a bullet hole in the hood of a blue Honda SUV, near the guard gate.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calabasaslos angeles countysearchlos angeles county sheriff's departmentshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
85,000 SoCal homes could lose power on Thanksgiving
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
Nevada seeing 1 new COVID-19 case per minute
LA County restaurant owners want new dining ban overturned
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
Newsom's family tests negative for COVID-19
Show More
USC football player tests testing positive for COVID
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Judge: California can't ban offensive vanity license plates
More TOP STORIES News