Gunman sought after shooting man and stealing his dogs in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gunman is sought after a man was shot and had his two dogs stolen from him in Hollywood Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and transported the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
