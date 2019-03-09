Rancho Cucamonga: Gunman sought after shooting at woman during attempted carjacking at gas station

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Saturday continued their search for a man who opened fire on a woman's vehicle after attempting to carjack her at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred shortly before 12:25 a.m. Friday at a 76 station in the 6700 block of Carnelian Avenue. The suspect, described as being Hispanic and between 30-40 years old, approached the vehicle as the woman was pumping gas."The male attempted to open the driver's door and told the victim to get out of the car," a sheriff's statement said. "The victim put her vehicle in reverse and drove out of the parking lot."The man then brandished a handgun and fired five rounds at the vehicle, hitting it three times, investigators said. The woman escaped injury.The gunman walked into the gas station's convenience store, where he was recorded on video surveillance cameras. He then got into a white newer-model Kia Forte sedan and fled south on Carnelian Avenue.In a surveillance photo released by authorities, the suspect is seen with a bald head and black goatee.Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the Detective Division at the sheriff's Rancho Cucamonga station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.