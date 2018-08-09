Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspects forced the workers to the ground, demanded money and unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a safe.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police have released video of armed men robbing a taco truck in South Los Angeles last month, an incident in which one of the workers was pistol-whipped.

The suspects forced the workers to the ground, demanded money and unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a safe in the 1300 block of West Manchester Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on July 14, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects all appeared to be in their 20s, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call LAPD Det. Kenneth Williams of the 77th Street Station Robbery Squad at 323-786-5422.

The City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberycaught on videosuspect profilefood truckSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Sexual assault cases against 3 celebs sent to LA DA
10 injured in South LA multi-vehicle collision
NorCal mother fatally sets herself on fire, kills twin daughters
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Woman in East LA killed in possible gang-related shooting
$50,000 reward announced in Baldwin Village killings
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Show More
Missing boy's remains found at New Mexico compound, family says
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
210 Freeway shooting in IE leaves man wounded
2 arrested in connection with small brush fire near Morris Dam
Indonesia earthquake death toll tops 300
More News