Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck

Police have released video of armed men robbing a taco truck in South Los Angeles last month, an incident in which one of the workers was pistol-whipped.The suspects forced the workers to the ground, demanded money and unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a safe in the 1300 block of West Manchester Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on July 14, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The suspects all appeared to be in their 20s, police said.Anyone with additional information is urged to call LAPD Det. Kenneth Williams of the 77th Street Station Robbery Squad at 323-786-5422.