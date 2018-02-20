Gunpowder, high-capacity magazine found inside student's apartment across CSUSB

EMBED </>More Videos

An apartment complex across the street from CSUSB was evacuated Tuesday after a possible ordnance scare. It was later determined a student had gun powder and a large-capacity magazine, but no weapons. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
An apartment complex across the street from California State University, San Bernardino was evacuated after a scare of possible inert ammunition.

Police said an investigator was following up on a tip of a bomb threat that led them to The Glen at University Park apartments, located in the 1800 block of Northpark Boulevard, to make contact with a student.

The investigator saw what appeared to be a military-grade ordnance in the background and when they asked that student to enter the apartment, the student refused.

The student was detained, and police waited on a search warrant to enter the apartment to determine what the ordnance is. When they were given the order to search the unit, they found a high-capacity magazine and gunpowder.

Authorities said they do not believe the student was a threat to other classmates because there was nothing found that either item could be used with.

That student was then taken in for a mental evaluation, according to authorities.

The sheriff's bomb squad was brought in to investigate the scene.

Student Arianna Montiel, who lives in the apartment complex, said she was let into the complex at first despite the heavy police presence but then they were all evacuated.

Classes remained on schedule at the campus. The evacuation was later lifted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weaponsevacuationCSU San Bernardinocollegestudent safetySan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News