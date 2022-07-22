Gun shows banned on state property under California law signed by Gov. Newsom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12067573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Santa Monica on Friday after signing a major bill about illegal guns and the efforts to toughen the state's gun safety laws.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is now the first state to ban gun shows on state property.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed new legislation banning the sale of firearms and ammunition on property owned and operated by the state.The legislation builds on a law signed last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.Gun shows can still be held in other venues, but supporters of the new law say it will help keep communities safer.Also on Thursday, Newsom signed seven other gun laws among numerous measures adding to California's already strict regulations.They encourage the safe storage of firearms and limit gun making including with a 3D printer.Others boost inspections of gun dealers, limit dealer fees, and add child and elder abuse to the list of crimes that block gun ownership.On Friday, California punched back against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as the governor signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit.He acted one month after conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to abortion and undermined gun control laws in states including California.The governor recently signed another bill patterned after a New York law that empowers anyone who suffered harm to sue gun makers or dealers who fail to follow precautions under a "firearm industry standard of conduct."He further criticized the high court and conservative Republicans in a video message after he signed two earlier gun bills into law, one also addressing ghost guns and the other barring marketing firearms to minors.