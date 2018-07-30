Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri drove from the Napa Valley to Redding to work with the Salvation Army and help feed Carr Fire evacuees. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
REDDING, Calif. --
The Carr Fire, burning near the Northern California city of Redding has forced 14,000 people to evacuate and has killed six people and destroyed over 700 homes.

It is just one of 17 wildfires burning across the state, which has stretched resources thin.

That's why, over the weekend, celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri drove from the Napa Valley to Redding to work with the Salvation Army to help feed the evacuees.

"It is unbelievable to see what folks are going through, but also how great this community is," said Fieri. "It is great to see how all these folks have come together with the Salvation Army. We are in tough times in the world, with all the things going on, and boy, you take a moment like this, and you really see what America's made of, a lot of great people coming together."

"My team and I got involved. My son and I, and his buddies, and a bunch of mine, we loaded up our caravan from wine country and drove four hours up here."



"I have probably got 20 volunteers, right now we are standing in a parking lot of Shasta College, and we have a makeshift kitchen set up with one of my trailers and a bunch of stoves."

"We just did lunch for 750, and we are getting ready to do dinner for that same group right now, trying to keep the menu interesting."
