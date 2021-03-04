Vehicle engulfed in flames after fatal crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights; several EB lanes blocked

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights in which a vehicle caught fire, the California Highway Patrol said.The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Hacienda Boulevard, according to authorities.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the vehicle caught fire, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky while other vehicles attempted to drive around the incident.Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available. Investigators were reportedly working to determine whether street racing was involved.All eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation. It was unclear when lanes would reopen.