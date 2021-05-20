Man killed, woman critically wounded in Hacienda Heights shooting; suspect sought

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and woman critically injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Hacienda Heights, according to authorities.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the Industry Station responded about 1 a.m. to the 3300 block of Turnbull Canyon Road, where they found the victims inside a vehicle parked on the side of the road.The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.A preliminary investigation determined the victims had been parked at the location for some time and may have been ingesting nitrous oxide when a second vehicle pulled up and one person exited that vehicle and fired shots into the victims' car, then fled the scene, Westphal said.The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan, last seen going southbound on Turnbull Canyon Road, according to Westphal.A description of the suspect or motive were not immediately available.The names and ages of the victims have not been released.The department earlier said both victims were men and both were killed in the shooting.