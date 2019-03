EMBED >More News Videos The makeshift memorial is growing in Hacienda Heights at the site where a 9-year-old's body was found.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The boyfriend of a slain child's mother is expected to be charged in connection with the death of the girl, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Hacienda Heights.Detectives working on the case said charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday against Emiel Hunt.Hunt is currently being held on $2 million bail.Trinity Love Jones's body was found inside a duffel bag last week , dumped near a horse trail in Hacienda Heights. Two people of interest were detained in the case, which was described by sheriff's officials as a homicide investigation