Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating a shooting in Hacienda Heights that left at least one person dead and two injured near a house party early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 1:33 a.m. on the 1700 block of Vallecito Drive. Police were investigating a separate crime scene about a block away but did not provide details on the incident.

One person, a man, died at the scene of the Vallecito Drive shooting and two women were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims have not been identified by authorities.

No arrests have been made and it's unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.
