LA-area private schools targeted in computer hack

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The FBI confirmed it is working with two elite private schools in the Southland to find out who hacked into their servers, reportedly exposing confidential teacher salary details and parent contact information.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one or more hackers published staff payroll documentation in email blasts riddled with racist, sexist and homophobic language, targeting the Center for Early Education in West Hollywood and Carlthorp in Santa Monica.

Both schools educate children of top entertainment executives and high-profile talent, among other students, according to THR, which reported that private security personnel and federal law enforcement officials have been notified and have begun an investigation.

"We're aware of it and are working with affected schools,'' FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told City News Service.

Messages left with both schools seeking comment were not immediately answered.
