Reports: As many as 17 missionaries from U.S. kidnapped by gang in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The New York Times reports as many as 17 Christian Missionaries from the United States were kidnapped by a gang on Saturday in Port-au-Prince.

Haitian security officials say the group, including children, were kidnapped as they were leaving an orphanage.

Details of the kidnapping remained unclear.

Officials say the missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport.
