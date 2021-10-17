PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The New York Times reports as many as 17 Christian Missionaries from the United States were kidnapped by a gang on Saturday in Port-au-Prince.
Haitian security officials say the group, including children, were kidnapped as they were leaving an orphanage.
Details of the kidnapping remained unclear.
Officials say the missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport.
Reports: As many as 17 missionaries from U.S. kidnapped by gang in Haiti
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News