border crisis

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over large-scale expulsions of migrants at border

By Joshua Goodman and Matthew Lee, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Inside migrant camp at the Texas-Mexico border

DEL RIO, Texas -- The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti's president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

EMBED More News Videos

The White House is facing sharp condemnation from Democrats and Republicans for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border.



Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately "with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes."

"I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life," he wrote. "Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own."

Two U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the resignation on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexashaitijoe bidenu.s. & worldborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER CRISIS
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
White House looking into footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
TOP STORIES
Son, father arrested in East LA in connection with 3 cold case murders
Deputies shoot man armed with rifle after standoff in Lancaster
60 Freeway crash: 1 killed when semitrucks collide in Ontario
LAPD to add patrols along Melrose Avenue amid string of robberies
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
Gov. Newsom signs privacy laws for abortion patients
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Show More
Hollywood melee: Tourist attacked on Walk of Fame
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
Jeffrey Fire: Crews stop forward progress of Chatsworth blaze
Special needs student running for homecoming king in Lancaster
Data shows poor communities of color impacted most by bank closures
More TOP STORIES News