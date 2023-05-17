Tamron Hall welcomes "The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey to the Tam Fam

On Thursday, May 18th, Halle Bailey plans to join the Tamron Hall Show for an interview about her role as "Ariel" in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

Tamron Hall welcomes Halle Bailey to the show for an interview about her role in "The Little Mermaid"

Los Angeles -- The Thursday, May 18th episode of the Tamron Hall Show is going to be nothing short of magical! Tamron Hall is taking viewers under the sea for a deep dive interview with Halle Bailey on her starring role in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

Last week, On The Red Carpet caught up with Bailey at "The Little Mermaid" world premiere in Hollywood. "This moment means everything to me. I'm so happy to be here. I feel inspired, grateful, and honored because it's been five years of my life waiting for this moment, and I can't wait for people to see it today. I am honestly overjoyed."

Tamron is just as big of a fan of Halle as she is of the movie.

"No one does fantasy and fairytale better than Disney, and then when it was revealed that Halle Bailey would be Ariel, I think it took the excitement and the fantasy to another level. I'm as excited, I'm sure, as some of the 5 and 7-year-old girls out there."

On the Tamron Hall Show's 2022 Halloween special, Tamron took her love for the movie overboard to the audience's surprise with a full Little Mermaid makeover, complete with a deep blue stage and a majestic entrance from above.

"When I came down from the ceiling and saw the audience reaction, I knew that we had hit a nerve with our Halloween special because so many people were excited about the live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid' and what Halle would bring to the character."

For the Thursday episode of Tamron Hall, Tamron is introducing Halle Bailey to the Tam Fam. They will discuss the incredible response that the movie has already received prior to its release on May 26th, as well as take a look back at Halle's career growth.