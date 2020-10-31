Community & Events

Grand Central Market kicks off Halloween with safe trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treat! Vendors brought Halloween to Grand Central Market a few days early.
By
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- All 37 vendors in Grand Central Market participated in a safe, socially distanced trick-or-treating event for children dressed up in costumes this week.

"We know that Halloween and trick-or-treating is kind of a question mark this year. So, we thought that if we're able to safely host a trick-or-treating experience to get everyone out of the house and give kids a reason to dress up and come Downtown, we thought we would," said Grand Central Market Creative Director Erin Mavian.

"It's a difficult operation to make sure it's a safe place for everybody to enjoy and the Grand Central Market team has done an amazing job. And the staff have done just a remarkable job, making it a safe place for folks to come and try to reinvigorate small business," said PBJLA co-founder Brad Greenberg, who has a stand at the market.

To find more events happening at Grand Central Market, click here.
