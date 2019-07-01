Florida man dubbed 'Hamburglar' robs Wendy's after grilling own burger

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- Florida officials say they are looking for a 'hamburglar' who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store's safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.

Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

On Facebook, the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridabizarreburglarytheftu.s. & worldhamburgerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
Show More
Lawyers speak out for accused La Luz Del Mundo leader
Woman says clinic implanted wrong embryos in IVF mix-up
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns without a box
Study shows dogs get more affection than partners
VIDEO: Man climbs London's Shard Tower without harness
More TOP STORIES News