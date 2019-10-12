Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

City officials and Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.

WATCH: Louisiana Governor gives update on hotel collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Louisiana Governor gives update on building collapse in New Orleans



News outlets report construction workers ran to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.

Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered unstable. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahotelhard rocku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
Air quality map: Multiple wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa
Deadly Saddleridge Fire causes hazardous air quality
Saddleridge Fire may have started near electrical tower in Sylmar
LAPD escorts Saddleridge evacuees home to collect possessions
Show More
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road closures
Red flag warnings remain amid Santa Ana winds, low humidity
More TOP STORIES News